After suffering losses in her last two UFC fights, with the most recent loss happening in under 48 seconds at last night’s UFC 207 event, there has been much speculation surrounding Ronda Rousey’s future in UFC and MMA. Rousey made an appearance at WrestleMania 31, and participated in an in-ring segment with The Rock, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. Stephanie and Triple H have been very vocal in the past about wanting to work with Ronda Rousey, and WZ wants to know what you think. Do you want to see Ronda Rousey in WWE? Be sure to vote in the poll below, and sound off with your opinions in the comment section! Following her loss at #UFC207, Do You Want to See Ronda Rousey in #WWE? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) December 31, 2016