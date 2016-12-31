As noted, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will be appearing on the January 9th edition of WWE Raw in New Orleans.

According to F4WOnline.com, the appearance is being billed as The Undertaker’s WWE return, and a “special appearance” for HBK.

The appearances are expected to build to something at the Royal Rumble, as it’s been rumored that The Undertaker might be competing in the Royal Rumble match. As we have noted in the past, a Rumble appearance has also been rumored for HBK, since the PPV is taking place in San Antonio.