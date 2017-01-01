Santino Marella on Infamous Jim Cornette Slapping Incident, WWE Subsequently Apologizing, If He Had Heat with The Boogeyman

2 time WWE Intercontinental Champion and former WWE Tag Team and US Champion Santino Marella speaks to “The HANNIBAL TV” about the WWE Developmental “Jim Cornette Slapping Incident” where Santino was “struck” 3 times by Cornette after a TV angle involved “The Boogeyman” went wrong due to Boogeyman’s inexperience as a wrestler and Marella’s lack of knowledge of the planned angle. The incident ultimately led to Cornette being released by the company and Marella who was a “none-contract” wrestler paying to train with OVW at the time getting an official WWE try out which ended up getting him hired for 10 years: