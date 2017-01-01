Update on the Possible Blackout of NBCU Channels Airing WWE Raw and Smackdown

According to Deadline.com, Charter Cable and NBC Universal have extended their contract negotiations and that the NBCU Channels have not been pulled from the Charter Spectrum cable systems. Unless something changes by tomorrow and Tuesday, WWE Raw and Smackdown should air as scheduled.

Alexa Bliss Fiercely Blesses Canvas 2 Canvas

In the following new Canvas 2 Canvas video, artist Rob Schamberger creates a blissful painting featuring SmackDown LIVE’s Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss: