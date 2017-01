WWE has announced Dolph Ziggler will face Baron Corbin in a singles match on WWE Smackdown Live this week. The match joins The Miz vs Dean Ambrose which was previously announced for the show: BREAKING: @HEELZiggler & @BaronCorbinWWE will look to settle the score when they go 1-on-1, this Tuesday on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/2wuBTGaVJ1 — WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2017