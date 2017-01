According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE officials will soon announce that WrestleMania is returning to New Orleans in 2018.

WrestleMania was last held in New Orleans back in 2014, and the show featured the end of The Undertaker’s streak, and Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Title.

As we noted earlier in the week, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker will be appearing on Raw on January 9th, and for what it’s worth the show takes place in New Orleans.