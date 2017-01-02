News for Tonight’s WWE Raw; Goldberg Returns, Last Man Standing Match, What’s Next for Bayley?, WZ Live Coverage and More

Tonight, WWE will be broadcasting this week’s edition of Raw from Tampa, Florida.

Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match has been announced for tonight, in addition to the return of Bill Goldberg, as WWE continues the build to Royal Rumble. As noted, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will be making appearances on Raw on next week in New Orleans.

WWE.com is hyping the following story lines for Raw tonight:

