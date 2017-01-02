Matches Airing on This Week’s NXT Australia Special, Total Divas Marathon Airing This Week, WWE Ride Along Tonight w/Bryan and Ellsworth

Total Divas Marathon Airing This Week

E! will be airing a marathon of the 6th season of “Total Divas”, and it begins this Wednesday at 1pm EST. This week’s new episode of the show will focus on Paige keeping an injury secret, and the drama that unfolds after Eva Marie informs WWE officials of the injury.

WWE Ride Along Tonight w/Bryan and Ellsworth

As a reminder, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will air tonight, and will feature the pair of Heath Slater and Rhyno and the pair of Daniel Bryan and James Ellsworth as they drive through Texas.

Matches Airing on This Week’s NXT Australia Special

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode will be another two hour special, this time matches will air from the company’s live event in Sydney, Australia back in December. The following matches will air on the special:

-WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Title Match

-WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Peyton Royce

-Bobby Roode & Elias Samson vs. Buddy Murphy & Tye Dillinger

-WWE NXT Tag Team champions DIY vs. TM-61

-Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Billie Kay

-Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Wesley Blake

-The Revival vs. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

-Oney Lorcan vs. Patrick Clark