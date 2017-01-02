Matches Airing on This Week’s NXT Australia Special, Total Divas Marathon Airing This Week, WWE Ride Along Tonight w/Bryan and Ellsworth

|
Total Divas Marathon Airing This Week
E! will be airing a marathon of the 6th season of “Total Divas”, and it begins this Wednesday at 1pm EST. This week’s new episode of the show will focus on Paige keeping an injury secret, and the drama that unfolds after Eva Marie informs WWE officials of the injury.
WWE Ride Along Tonight w/Bryan and Ellsworth
As a reminder, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will air tonight, and will feature the pair of Heath Slater and Rhyno and the pair of Daniel Bryan and James Ellsworth as they drive through Texas.
Matches Airing on This Week’s NXT Australia Special
As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode will be another two hour special, this time matches will air from the company’s live event in Sydney, Australia back in December. The following matches will air on the special:
-WWE NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage Title Match
AsukaDaniel Bryanember mooneva marieheath slaterjames ellsworthpaigeRhynosamoa joeShinsuke Nakamuratino sabbatellitotal divasWWEwwe nxtwwe ride alongHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?