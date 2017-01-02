Cris Cyborg Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey’s Loss, Listen to Rousey’s Coach During the Fight, What Do You Think of the ‘Mania 34 Location?

What Do You Think of the ‘Mania 34 Location? As we noted last night, WWE will soon be announcing that WrestleMania 34 will be taking place in New Orleans in 2018, and WZ wants to know how you feel about it. Vote in the poll below! What do you think about the reported venue / location for #Wrestlemania 34? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 2, 2017 Cris Cyborg Takes Shot at Ronda Rousey’s Loss Longtime MMA rival Cris “Cyborg” Justino Tweeted the following after Ronda Rousey’s 48 second loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 over the weekend: I guess we know why the fight never happened now….best ever…don’t believe everything the media tells you! Boa… https://t.co/UXhRs0UgSH — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 31, 2016 Listen to Rousey’s Coach During the Fight In related news, online criticism of Ronda Rousey’s head coach Edmond Tarverdyan began when audio of Tarverdyan was released, and it featured the coach’s corner instructions to Rousey during her quick UFC 207 loss. You can check out the audio in the player below: