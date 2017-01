WWE Network originally had planned to air a new episode of “Ride Along” tonight, however that has been replaced with a new show titled “Bring it to the Table”.

The show will be an ESPN-style rundown show featuring host Peter Rosenberg and panelists JBL and Paul Heyman.

Rosenberg posted the following teaser screenshot for the show, which will include topics such as Bret Hart, Raw being 3 hours, fantasy matches and more. Below is the show description:

“Join Paul Heyman, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg as they debate controversial topics on the WWE Network.”