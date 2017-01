Rusev has announced on Twitter that he will team up with Jinder Mahal to face Enzo Amore and Big Cass on WWE Raw tonight. The following is the updated show line-up:

-Enzo and Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder

-Bill Goldberg speaks on the Royal Rumble and Brock Lesnar

-Braun Strowman vs. Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing match