The final rating for last week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live was a 2.02, beating last week’s edition of WWE Raw which drew a 1.94 rating.

Last week’s Raw rating was down from the previous week’s 2.02 rating, while the Smackdown Live rating was up from the previous week’s 1.88 rating.

As noted, the final WWE Smackdown of 2016 defeated the final Raw of 2016 in viewership, as Smackdown took in 2.885 million to 2.855 million.