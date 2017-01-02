Bill Apter’s 2016 Award Picks For Rookie Of The Year, Tag Team Of The Year & Who To Watch In 2017



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released this past Friday morning. It features the full audio of Apter’s latest interview with WWE Hall of Famer & original Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard.

Throughout the show Apter gave his picks for a variety of “2016 Year End Awards”. Some of his picks have been transcribed below.

Rookie Of The Year:

BA: I do feel that of all of the rookies that have been brought forth, especially on the WWE platform, that Nia Jax is an excellent choice. Let’s make the Cruiserweight Division the runners up.

Tag Team Of The Year:

BA: The former W-W-E Tag Team Champions of the world… The New Day. They brought so much to the table this year. I have relatives who don’t even watch and enjoy pro wrestling and sports entertainment. I show them The New Day on Youtube and they wanted to go see them. They did so much. Very entertaining and terrific in the ring. All three of them really grew this year. In second place, in my book, it’s fairly recent but Sheamus and Cesaro have made a fantastic team. They really have. I’m going with them as my runners up.

Who To Watch In 2017:

BA: My vote for that one is Braun Strowman first and then the entire Cruiserweight Division and the Women’s Division. There is so much there. Also, the British Division! Now that they’ve got a UK Title that’s one to watch.

WrestleZone released some of Blanchard’s comments from this interview last night regarding the origins of The Four Horsemen. You can find Blanchard’s comments regarding his daughter Tessa’s decision to become a pro wrestler below.

Apter has announced on Twitter that his guest this Friday will be “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton:

This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features:

A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1972 interview with Wahoo McDaniel

Bill’s picks for the 2016 End Of Year Pro Wrestling Awards

Tons of fan submitted questions

