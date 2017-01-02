Update: Paige Not Returning to WWE TV Tonight, Reason Why She is Backstage at Raw Today

As we noted earlier today, injured WWE star Paige was backstage at The Amelie Arena in Tampa, FL, which is the site of tonight’s Raw. This lead to speculation that she might be making her WWE TV return tonight.

According to PWInsider.com, Paige will not be returning to WWE TV tonight as she has already left the arena. The reason why Paige was backstage earlier today was so she could meet with WWE officials regarding the status of her neck injury. No Total Divas content was filmed while she was backstage at Raw today.

Paige arrived to the arena with her fiance Alberto Del Rio, as seen below: