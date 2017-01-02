Top Ring of Honor Star Working Without a Contract, Former ROH Star Signs with EVOLVE, Kevin Owens Reflects on Two Years Ago

Top Ring of Honor Star Working Without a Contract According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Ring of Honor World Champion Kyle O’Reilly is currently not under contract with the company. O’Reilly is scheduled to defend his title against Adam Cole at WrestleKingdom 11 this Wednesday. Former ROH Star Signs with EVOLVE In related news, former Ring of Honor star ACH, who parted ways with ROH last year, has signed with EVOLVE, as seen in the Tweet by Gabe Sapolsky below: Hello 2017…. pic.twitter.com/OafPU7z5wK — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 1, 2017 Kevin Owens Reflects on Two Years Ago WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens Tweeted the following: Less than 2 years ago, I was driving on the same road I’m on now to go perform in Lakeland for @WWENXT in front of 200 people… — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017 Now, @WWENXT sells out arenas and I’m on my way to Tampa for the 1st Raw of 2017 to host #TheKevinOwensShow as @WWE Universal Champion… — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017 The lesson? No matter how unlikely or far off things seem, passion and heart can change a lot. Also, I’m good…but you knew that already. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2017