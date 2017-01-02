Top Ring of Honor Star Working Without a Contract, Former ROH Star Signs with EVOLVE, Kevin Owens Reflects on Two Years Ago

|
Top Ring of Honor Star Working Without a Contract
According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Ring of Honor World Champion Kyle O’Reilly is currently not under contract with the company. O’Reilly is scheduled to defend his title against Adam Cole at WrestleKingdom 11 this Wednesday.
Former ROH Star Signs with EVOLVE
In related news, former Ring of Honor star ACH, who parted ways with ROH last year, has signed with EVOLVE, as seen in the Tweet by Gabe Sapolsky below:
Kevin Owens Reflects on Two Years Ago
WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens Tweeted the following: