Jay Lethal Confirms New Ring Of Honor Deal, ROH Commiting To The Future, If He Had Any Contact With WWE

Last week PWTorch.com reported Jay Lethal had re-signed with Ring Of Honor, a deal that would see him with the promotion an additional two years. Related: Jay Lethal Reportedly Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor Lethal recently spoke to ComicBook.com and confirmed the news, saying: Yes, that is true. You guys are the first people to ask me that straight out, therefore this is the first time I’m answering it straight out. Yes, I did just sign a 2 year deal with Ring of Honor. I’m here to stay. Lethal also commented on WWE’s recent signings and talks about ROH’s commitment to their roster: There’s a huge influx of guys going to the WWE right now and Ring of Honor is realizing that if they want to get any bigger they have to make sure that their guys are going to stick around. Lethal says he didn’t really talk to WWE about signing with them: No, I really had no real contact with them. Especially since my contract with Ring of Honor never officially ended before I re-signed. So, we weren’t allowed to talk with each other until the contract runs out, so no, not really.