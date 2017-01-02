Jay Lethal Confirms New Ring Of Honor Deal, ROH Commiting To The Future, If He Had Any Contact With WWE

|
Last week PWTorch.com reported Jay Lethal had re-signed with Ring Of Honor, a deal that would see him with the promotion an additional two years.
Lethal recently spoke to ComicBook.com and confirmed the news, saying:
Lethal also commented on WWE’s recent signings and talks about ROH’s commitment to their roster:
Lethal says he didn’t really talk to WWE about signing with them:
No, I really had no real contact with them. Especially since my contract with Ring of Honor never officially ended before I re-signed. So, we weren’t allowed to talk with each other until the contract runs out, so no, not really.