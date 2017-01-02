The Rock Comments on Nia Jax’s WWE Future, Brie Bella Posts Two-Part Cooking Video, Lilian Garcia Honors Her Father (Photos)

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Brie Bella Posts Two-Part Cooking Video

Brie Bella has posted the following two-part video on how to make spaghetti squash stir fry:

Lilian Garcia Honors Her Father

As seen in the photos below, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia honored her late father by singing the National Anthem at Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals:

The Rock Comments on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

In response to the following Instagram photo, The Rock commented on his cousin Nia Jax’s WWE future:

She ain’t like most girls. Me and my cuz @niajaxwwe (Lina) layin’ down our post workout . Really proud of the hard work she’s putting in 24/7 to become a real asset and draw for the WWE and their Women’s Division which has some of the best female athletes on the planet. Luv spending hours with her chopping it up because she’s so coachable & enthusiastic to learn the wrestling business inside and out from me. But what I’m most proud of about Lina’s journey is she represents millions of young girls around the world who don’t fit the “traditional mold” of what girls in the entertainment industry look like. She’s an inspiring example that regardless of your look, height, weight, race, the most powerful thing you can always be is yourself. Because you’re perfect. Just keep putting in that hard work and being humble and hungry. We’re all rooting for ya. #IronParadise #NiaJax #FutureWWEWomensChamp #WhyBeLikeMostGirls #WhenYouCanBeYourself

A video posted by therock (@therock) on

brie bellaLilian GarciaNia JaxThe RockvideoWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"