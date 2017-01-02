The Rock Comments on Nia Jax’s WWE Future, Brie Bella Posts Two-Part Cooking Video, Lilian Garcia Honors Her Father (Photos)

Brie Bella Posts Two-Part Cooking Video

Brie Bella has posted the following two-part video on how to make spaghetti squash stir fry:

Lilian Garcia Honors Her Father

As seen in the photos below, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia honored her late father by singing the National Anthem at Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and the Arizona Cardinals:

TY @RamsNFL 4 inviting me 2 sing the Anthem at the game yesterday. Great way 2 start the year. Had a blast! Look forward 2 more! pic.twitter.com/Wfd3kdI62V — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 2, 2017

The Rock Comments on Nia Jax’s WWE Future

In response to the following Instagram photo, The Rock commented on his cousin Nia Jax’s WWE future: