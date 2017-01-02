Promo For WWE’s ‘Bring It To The Table’ (Video), Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players Appear On WWE RAW (Photo), WWE TLC DVD Details

Bring It To The Table

The above video is a promo for the new WWE Network series ‘Bring It To The Table’ that will premiere tonight after WWE RAW.

WWE RAW

Jameis Winston and Gerald McCoy were seated at ringside for tonight’s WWE RAW in Tampa, and show on camera before the Sami Zayn versus Braun Strowman match:

Welcome to members of the @NFL @TBBuccaneers at ringside with us LIVE at WWE #RAW in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/achUe8FUJE — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

WWE TLC

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has a new gallery of the artwork for the final WWE TLC DVD release here. The new DVD, scheduled for release tomorrow, will feature a New Day trading card in the first printing.

The TLC Kickoff Match featuring Apollo Crews, American Alpha, & The Hype Bros versus Curt Hawkins, The Vaudevillains, & The Ascension is the lone extra on the disc. More extras are expected on the UK exclusive Blu-ray edition.