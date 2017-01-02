Mick Foley Debuts New Look on Raw

As seen in the video below, Mick Foley debuted a “bold, new look” on WWE Raw tonight as part of his New Year’s resolutions:

Mom Accidentally Gifts Child a Triple H Movie

The following Tweet has gone viral, as a Twitter user noted that his sister asked for the Sony Pixar movie “Inside Out” for Christmas, but her mother accidentally got her the WWE Studios movie “Inside Out” featuring Triple H:

My sister asked for Pixar’s “Inside Out” for Christmas. My mother, in her haste, got her this presumably much better film: pic.twitter.com/JEqHppxpR1 — Tommy Magelssen (@TommyMagelssen) December 27, 2016

Becky Lynch News

As seen below, Becky Lynch granted a wish before last week’s WWE live event in Chicago: