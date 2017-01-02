Three New Names Confirmed For Royal Rumble Match, Women’s Number One Contender Match On RAW, Cesaro vs Anderson Highlights

The Rumble Rocks

The New Day confirmed they will enter the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble match on RAW tonight, bringing the confirmed list of competitors for the match up to five. The confirmed participants so far, all RAW brand stars, are:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Big E

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is January 29th and takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

WWE RAW

On a related note, Stephanie McMahon just announced Bayley will challenge Nia Jax on WWE RAW tonight, with the winner getting a title shot against Charlotte at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Related: WWE RAW Results For 1/2

RAW Highlights

The following videos feature highlights from tonight’s RAW including Seth Rollins versus Kevin Owens, and Cesaro versus Karl Anderson: