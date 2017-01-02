Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE’s Return to New York City Before WrestleMania

Local advertisements in the New York City area ran during Raw tonight advertising Brock Lesnar for the March 12th Road to WrestleMania WWE Live Event taking place at Madison Square Garden.

The advertisement did not indicate whether or not the event will be a Raw or Smackdown brand show, but it did show graphics of AJ Styles and John Cena in addition to announcing Brock Lesnar will be “unleashed” on New York.

The MSG live event takes place just weeks before WrestleMania 33, which takes place on April 2nd in Orlando, FL.