Charlotte’s WWE Royal Rumble Challenger Confirmed, New 205 Live Match, AAW Unstoppable Highlights (Video)

WWE Royal Rumble

Bayley defeated Nia Jax on WWE RAW tonight, earning a shot at Charlotte’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Bayley ended up winning the match after Sasha Banks appeared as Nia was headed up top. Bayley used the distration to hit a Bayley-to-Belly off the ropes to pick up the win.

205 Live

WWE confirmed TJ Perkins will face Neville on tomorrow night’s new episode of 205 Live on WWE Network. Earlier tonight, Perkins issued a warning to Neville, and said he hoped “The King Of Cruiserweights” was paying attention to his match against Brian Kendrick on RAW.

AAW

The following video from AAW Wrestling features highlights from this weekend’s AAW Unstoppable event in Chicago:

