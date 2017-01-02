Undertaker, HBK Confirmed For RAW Next Week, Two New Entrants Confirmed For Royal Rumble, Sami Stretchered Out After RAW (Video)

WWE RAW

Earlier this weekend it was reported that Undertaker and Shawn Michaels would be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE RAW, which takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE confirmed both appearances on RAW tonight, promoting Undertaker’s return to RAW and a ‘special guest’ appearance by Michaels. No details were confirmed yet, but it is expected that both will be promoting the Royal Rumble PPV.

For what it’s worth, it was also speculated (but remains unconfirmed) that they also could have something to do with a formal announcement for Wrestlemania 34, which is being reported as returning to New Orleans, where RAW will be next week.

Royal Rumble

Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman added their names into the field of Royal Rumble entrants tonight; the field now consists of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The New Day, Jericho and Strowman.

Sami Zayn

The following video features Sami Zayn being stretchered out of the arena after his Last Man Standing match against Braun Strowman: