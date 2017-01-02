Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, Goldberg Enters The Kevin Owens Show (Video), Did You Enjoy RAW?

Bill Pritchard
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Goldberg

The following videos features Goldberg’s appearance on the debut of ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ in tonight’s main event segment of WWE RAW. The segment ended with a staredown and scuffle between Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman:

 

WWE Royal Rumble

Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble PPV card will feature:

WWE World Championship
John Cena vs AJ Styles (c)

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (c)

RAW Women’s Championship
Bayley vs Charlotte (c)

Royal Rumble Match
Confirmed participants: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman

WWE RAW

The first RAW of 2017 saw Goldberg’s return, the debut of the Kevin Owens Show, and much more. Was it enough to make you enjoy this week’s show?
GoldbergWWEWWE RawWWE Royal Rumble
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"