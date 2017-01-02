Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, Goldberg Enters The Kevin Owens Show (Video), Did You Enjoy RAW?

|
Goldberg
The following videos features Goldberg’s appearance on the debut of ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ in tonight’s main event segment of WWE RAW. The segment ended with a staredown and scuffle between Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman:
WWE Royal Rumble
Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble PPV card will feature:
WWE World Championship
WWE Universal Championship
RAW Women’s Championship
Royal Rumble Match
WWE RAW
The first RAW of 2017 saw Goldberg’s return, the debut of the Kevin Owens Show, and much more. Was it enough to make you enjoy this week’s show?