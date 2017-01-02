Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card, Goldberg Enters The Kevin Owens Show (Video), Did You Enjoy RAW?

Goldberg The following videos features Goldberg’s appearance on the debut of ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ in tonight’s main event segment of WWE RAW. The segment ended with a staredown and scuffle between Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman: HE’S HERE… @Goldberg, the man who BEAT @BrockLesnar in one minute and twenty-six seconds, has ARRIVED to The #KOShow! #RAW #WWE2K17 pic.twitter.com/qoEFFITMgb — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017 .@Goldberg. @BraunStrowman. @WWERomanReigns in ONE ring… #RAW #KOShow pic.twitter.com/AfOnxoCrqU — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Following tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the Royal Rumble PPV card will feature: WWE World Championship

John Cena vs AJ Styles (c) WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (c) RAW Women’s Championship

Bayley vs Charlotte (c) Royal Rumble Match

Confirmed participants: Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman WWE RAW The first RAW of 2017 saw Goldberg’s return, the debut of the Kevin Owens Show, and much more. Was it enough to make you enjoy this week’s show? Did you enjoy this week’s episode of #WWE #RAW? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 3, 2017