Heyman & JBL Reveal Which NXT Stars They’d Want In the Rumble, Pic of Braun Strowman’s Raw Wounds, Noam Apologizes To Cedric

Bring It To The Table

The above video features a segment from the new WWE Network series “Bring It To The Table” hosted by Peter Rosenberg, with Paul Heyman and JBL as panelists.

This segment features Heyman and JBL discussing which current NXT stars they would like to see as ‘surprise’ entrants in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.

WWE RAW

The following video features Noam Dar attempting to start off the new year by apologizing to Cedric Alexander and Alicia Fox.

The Monster Among Men

WWE posted the following photo of the welts on Braun Strowman’s back after his Last Man Standing match against Sami Zayn:

