Update on Why Shawn Michaels is Appearing on Raw Next Week, Off Air Raw Note, Why Was Tonight’s Raw Crowd Chanting “Hogan”?

Update on Why Shawn Michaels is Appearing on Raw Next Week As seen on Raw tonight, WWE officially announced Shawn Michaels will be appearing on next week’s Raw from New Orleans. WWE also teased “rumors” of The Undertaker appearing, which all but confirms The Dead Man will be returning. In the graphic shown for HBK tonight, the cover of his upcoming WWE Studios movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” was included. The movie will be released on January 20th, so HBK’s Raw appearance will in some part be to promote the film. Off Air Raw Note In related news, nothing happened after tonight’s WWE Raw, the show ended following the Goldberg main event segment. Why Was Tonight’s Raw Crowd Chanting “Hogan”? As seen on Raw tonight, the live crowd in Tampa was audibly chanting “Hogan” at points during the show, and it was because of a notable fan in attendance, reports PWInsider.com. The fan, famously known in the Tampa area as “The Tye Dyed Guy”, was seated on camera at one point in the show, but WWE moved him to underneath the hard camera side of the arena so he would no longer be visible on TV. This prompted the “Hogan” chants from the crowd.