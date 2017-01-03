TNA Kicking Off 2017 TV Tapings This Week, One Night Only PPV Airing Friday Night, Complete Details

TNA will be kicking off its 2017 TV tapings this Thursday in Orlando, FL at Universal Studios. The company will film 12 episodes of Impact Wrestling, in addition to Xplosion content, and will air a One Night Only PPV live on Friday, January 6th.

The One Night Only PPV will be available to watch via traditional PPV outlets and the Fite App, which you can download for free to your desktop, cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices by clicking here.

Below is the complete list of taping events scheduled for this week:

-Thursday 1/5 at 7pm EST will be a “live” Impact Wrestling, airing on a tape delay the same night. If you are attending the tapings and would like to submit a spoiler report please email us at submit@wrestlezone.com.

-Friday 1/6 beginning at 7pm EST will be a live One Night Only PPV airing at 8pm EST.

-Saturday 1/7 at 1pm

-Saturday 1/7 at 7pm

-Sunday 1/8 at 1pm

-Sunday 1/8 at 7pm

-Monday 1/9 talents will be doing pre-tapes, but TNA will not tape content in front of a live audience.

-Tuesday 1/10 at 6pm

-Wednesday 1/11 at 6pm

-Thursday 1/12 at 6pm