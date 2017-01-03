Neville Is Unfazed By TJ Perkins’ Challenge For 2015 Live (Video), WWE Wants To Know If You Enjoyed RAW

Neville Is Unfazed By TJ Perkins’ Challenge For 2015 Live WWE has released the above RAW Fallout video to their official YouTube page featuring Neville reacting to TJ Perkins‘ challenge for a match from RAW last night. Related: Neville on Why He Joined 205 Live WWE Wants To Know If You Enjoyed RAW WWE has the following poll running on their official Twitter account asking fans whether or not they enjoyed last night’s episode of RAW. With over 4,000 votes cast the current results feature 53% of fans saying they enjoyed RAW last night: How did you enjoy tonight’s episode of #RAW? — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017