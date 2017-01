Emmalina Is Coming In The New Year

WWE has released the above RAW video featuring promotion for the eventual debut of Emmalina to their official YouTube page.

Related: Emma Reacts To Charlotte’s 4th Women’s Title Victory

Bayley, Sasha, Enzo & Others Backstage At RAW

WWE has posted the following photos to their official Instagram account featuring several members of the RAW roster including Bayley, Sasha, Enzo and others backstage at RAW last night:

@itsmebayley is the #1Contender to the #WWE #Raw Women’s Championship! @sashabankswwe A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:57pm PST

Can @niajaxwwe become the #1 Contender to the #Raw #WomensChampionship by defeating @itsmebayley? A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

With @wweaallday21 still in a wheelchair…@bigcasswwe goes it alone! #WWE #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

@mr.briankendrick faces off against @megatjp in #Cruiserweight action, NEXT. #Raw A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:15pm PST