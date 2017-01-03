Heyman & JBL Question If RAW Is Too Long At 3 Hours

WWE debuted a new show on the WWE Network last night called Bring It To The Table. This show is hosted by NY DJ Peter Rosenberg and this week featured Paul Heyman and JBL. It is a pro wrestling news discussion based show and WWE has released the above clip from it to their official YouTube channel.

In the clip Heyman and JBL give their thoughts on fans that think RAW is too long at three hours.

Charlotte Acknowledges New Chapter With Bayley

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte has posted the following to her official Twitter account acknowledging that she and Bayley have reached a new chapter in their WWE history together: