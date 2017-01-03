WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On AJ Styles and John Cena’s contract signing for their WWE Championship Royal Rumble match:

Last week, John Cena returned to SmackDown LIVE to issue a Royal Rumble WWE Championship Match challenge. After AJ Styles overcame Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a brutal Triple Threat main event to keep his illustrious title, a handshake between the two longstanding adversaries solidified that “The Champ That Runs the Camp” will once again square off against the leader of the Cenation on the Jan. 29 pay-per-view. This Tuesday, Styles and Cena will ring in the new year with the official contract signing for the epic showdown. Considering the tumultuous history between the competitors, not to mention that of contract signings in general, there’s a better chance that James Ellsworth will win a beauty contest than of things ending peacefully. Translation: You won’t want to miss a second of the action.

The first SmackDown LIVE of 2017 just got a marquee matchup, as The Miz will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose. The Superstars’ rivalry intensified on the Dec. 20 edition of SmackDown LIVE as The A-Lister went out of his way to bring Ambrose’s girlfriend and SmackDown LIVE announce Renee Young into their beef. Matters exploded this past week when Ambrose looked to get a measure of retribution with a surprise attack backstage. Will The Lunatic Fringe be able to take The Miz’s coveted Intercontinental Championship as well? Or, will The A-Lister’s mind games pay off and carry on with the Intercontinental Championship Reunion Tour? Find out Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network on SmackDown LIVE!

