Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Impression Of Carmella (Video), Kevin Owens Blocks WWE UK Account On Twitter

Nikki Bella Impersonates Carmella

Nikki Bella has released the above video on the official The Bella Twins YouTube channel featuring her impression of fellow WWE Superstar Carmella.

Kevin Owens Blocks WWE UK Account On Twitter

This morning WWE’s official UK account posted the following referring to the final segment of RAW as “The Goldberg Show”:

Kevin Owens took offense to the tweet and has since blocked the WWE UK Twitter account: