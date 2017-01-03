Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling will be released tomorrow afternoon and will feature an exclusive interview with former WCW/WWE World Heavyweight Champion Booker T! Booker will be chatting in-depth with Booker about his ambition to become the next Mayor of Houston, TX. On top of that Bischoff is currently is running a poll on his personal Twitter account asking fans which classic WCW match he should watch of Booker T’s and relive with him tomorrow as well: Which classic BookerT/Harlem Heat match from WCW should @BookerT5x and I dig into tomorrow on #BischoffOnWrestling — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) January 4, 2017 Bischoff is also teasing that tomorrow’s episode will feature him giving his candid thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s most recent loss as well as what her value is now to WWE and UFC. Related: Eric Bischoff Discusses WWE’s New UK Title & How WWE’s International Expansion Could Affect The Indies This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric talking to Nick about watching Monday Night RAW this week with his good friend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan! Nick then jumps in to Bischoff on Wrestling’s pro wrestling “topic of the week”. This week’s topic is “PPV Business”. Eric dives deep in to a discussion about the apparent lack of interest in WWE’s “B-Show” Network specials and what he thinks is a successful way to drive PPV business. Eric then welcomes his guest for the week former WWE Superstar Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore. Dinsmore chats with Eric about: How he broke in to the pro wrestling business

Dinsmore’s short run with WCW in 1998

The genesis of the idea for the Eugene character

Eric & Dinsmore’s reactions to finding out they would be working together

The UK trip that led to Dinsmore being sent to rehab by WWE for prescription pain pills

Dinsmore’s beauty pageant wife

Dinsmore’s new pro wrestling company

WWE taking a more active interest in the independent pro wrestling scene and whether or not that is a good thing

More… Once Dinsmore’s interview wraps up Eric moves on to his“Playing In The Dirt” segment. Typically he takes a look back at headlines from pro wrestling dirt sheets from different points in his career. This week Eric instead welcomes a SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST from the pro wrestling journalism field in a not to miss segment. Eric then closes the show by answering some fan questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: