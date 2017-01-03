Two UFC Champions on Whether or Not Ronda Rousey Should Retire TMZ Sports recently caught up with UFC Champions Tyron Woodley and Demetrious Johnson, and asked both fighters if they think Ronda Rousey should fight again following her quick loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Both Woodley and Johnson think Rousey should compete again in UFC, and you can hear more of their thoughts in the video below: Is 3 Hours of Raw Too Long? As noted, JBL, Paul Heyman and Peter Rosenberg debuted a new show “Bring it to the Table” on WWE Network last night, during which they discussed a variety of topics. One of the topics included Raw being three hours, and you can check out JBL & Heyman’s thoughts in the video below. WZ wants to know how you feel about Raw being three hours long, and you can vote in our Twitter poll below: What do you think about #RAW running three hours each week? Should they change anything now or for the next TV contract? — WrestleZone.com (@WRESTLEZONEcom) January 3, 2017 Promo Video for WWE UK Tournament Below is a new promo video for the first-ever WWE UK Title tournament, which takes place on January 14th and 15th on the WWE Network: We crown the first-ever WWE UK Champion at the @WWEUKCT January 14-15, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GR9rZgO4En — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017