Kurt Angle vs Cody Rhodes Steel Cage Match Announced, Top Name Leads Royal Rumble Match Poll, Sasha on Assisting Bayley (Photo)

Kurt Angle vs Cody Rhodes Steel Cage Match Announced

Northeast Wrestling recently has announced a rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Kurt Angle will take place on March 3rd, in Waterbury, CT. Angle and Rhodes have faced each other twice in the past, with the series knotted up at 1-1:

Top Name Leads Royal Rumble Match Poll

WWE.com has published a new poll asking fans the following:

“Which of the confirmed Royal Rumble Match entrants do you think is most likely to win?”

As of this writing, Goldberg has 58% of the fan vote, Brock Lesnar has 13%, Chris Jericho has 12%, Braun Strowman has 12%, Xavier Woods has 2% and Big E and Kofi Kingston both have 1%.

Sasha on Assisting Bayley

After helping Bayley become the #1 Contender to Charlotte’s Raw Women’s Title on Raw last night, Sasha Banks posted the following on Instagram: