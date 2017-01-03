Tajiri Returning, Neville vs Perkins Headlining and More on WWE 205 Live Tonight, Paul Heyman Corrects UK Headlines, WWE Raw Top 10 Video

Paul Heyman Corrects UK Headlines

Following the debut of the new “Bring it to the Table” show on WWE Network last night, Paul Heyman took to Twitter and corrected two UK media outlets for their headlines referring to Heyman as a “manager”:

Tajiri Returning, Neville vs Perkins and More Set for WWE 205 Live Tonight

Immediately after WWE Smackdown tonight, the first 2017 episode of 205 Live will air on WWE Network. The show will feature the full-time WWE return of Tajiri, and will be headlined by Neville vs TJ Perkins. Join WZ for complete, LIVE coverage of 205 Live beginning tonight at 10pm EST.

Below is this week’s WWE Raw top 10 video: