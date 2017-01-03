More Details on Alberto Del Rio’s Arrest in Austria, Reported Reason Why the Bar Brawl Started, Del Rio Facing Possible Lawsuit, More

As we noted last night, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was arrested and taken to the police station following a brawl at an Austrian nightclub this past Friday night. After the brawl, Del Rio reportedly got into what was described as a “bloody” fight with his brother, El Hijo del Dos Caras, which left Caras hospitalized.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, authorities in Austria confirmed Del Rio was arrested following the bar fight, but was later released on no charges.

A police spokesperson says the incident is still under investigation, which means specific names could not be divulged, but it was said the fight involved two Mexican brothers, aged 39 and 30, and a 26 year old Austrian man. The fight reportedly began over the Austrian man’s ethnicity.

Furthermore, it was said the brothers were questioned at the police station, and the two implicated each other which caused the fight between Del Rio and Caras. The fight ended with Del Rio hurting his brother El Hijo De Dos Caras. They also claim that blood needed to be cleaned from the walls of the police station.

Police say the two were then released with no charges, though they’ll likely face a lawsuit.