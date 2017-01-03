As seen on WWE Raw last night, Bayley defeated Nia Jax to become the #1 Contender to Charlotte’s Raw Women’s Title. Charlotte vs Bayley will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV on January 29th.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the backstage segment with Bayley and Stephanie McMahon on Raw last night is basically a repeat of the WrestleMania XXX storyline with Daniel Bryan.

Meltzer added the current plan in WWE is for Bayley to eventually win the Raw Women’s Title, likely at WrestleMania 33, and that Charlotte will likely retain the Championship at Royal Rumble. No word yet on the planned finish for Charlotte vs Bayley at the Rumble, but it’s not expected that Bayley will win the Title in her first shot.