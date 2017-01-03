How Old is Jim Ross? WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is celebrating his 65th birthday today. Corey Graves Responds to Fan Trying to Correct Him WWE Raw announcer Corey Graves had the following exchange with a fan on Twitter, who tried to correct Graves calling Tampa Bay a “region” on Raw last night: Tampa Bay is a city @WWEGraves not a region lol #RAW #KOShow — SpideyFan0430 (@TrevorKurak) January 3, 2017 Tampa is a city. Tampa BAY includes St. Petersburg and surrounding areas. I lived there. Trust me. Thanks for trying, dummy. https://t.co/MovkzpOJoY — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 3, 2017 Paul Heyman Says Conor McGregor Outsmarted WWE Stars WWE has released the following video from last night’s “Bring it to the Table”, featuring Paul Heyman praising UFC star Conor McGregor for outsmarting everyone with his comments aimed at WWE and its roster: