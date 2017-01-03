Paul Heyman Says Conor McGregor Outsmarted WWE Stars (Video), How Old is Jim Ross?, Corey Graves Responds to Fan Trying to Correct Him

Nick Paglino
conor mcgregor

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

How Old is Jim Ross?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is celebrating his 65th birthday today.

Corey Graves Responds to Fan Trying to Correct Him

WWE Raw announcer Corey Graves had the following exchange with a fan on Twitter, who tried to correct Graves calling Tampa Bay a “region” on Raw last night:

Paul Heyman Says Conor McGregor Outsmarted WWE Stars

WWE has released the following video from last night’s “Bring it to the Table”, featuring Paul Heyman praising UFC star Conor McGregor for outsmarting everyone with his comments aimed at WWE and its roster:
