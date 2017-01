As noted, a famous Tampa Bay area fan, known as “The Tye Dyed Guy”, attended WWE Raw last night and was briefly seen on camera across from the hard camera side of the arena.

At one point during the show, WWE forced the fan to switch seats to the other side, underneath the hard camera, so he would not be seen on TV. This caused several instances of the Tampa fans chanting “Hogan” during Raw.

Hulk Hogan has responded to the situation with the following Tweets:

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017