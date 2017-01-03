|
Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag.
If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!
WWE SmackDown Results
AJ Stylesalexa-blissamerican alphaApollo CrewsBaron CorbinBecky LynchcarmellaDaniel BryanDean AmbroseDolph Zigglerjames ellsworthJohn CenakalistoKanela luchadoraMarysenikki bellaRandy Ortonrenee-youngShane McMahonsmackdownThe MizThe Usosthe vaudevilliansThe Wyatt FamilyWWEHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?