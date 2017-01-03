Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE 205 Live Results

January 3rd, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com – Rich Swann is medically unable to compete tonight. First Match: Tajiri vs. Sean Maluta Tajiri and Maluta shake hands before the bell rings. Tajiri and Maluta goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Tajiri applies an armbar. Tajiri transitions into a wrist lock. Maluta with a side headlock to Tajiri. Maluta drops Tajiri with a shoulder tackle. Maluta goes for a hip toss, but Tajiri blocks it. Maluta with a double thrust across the throat of Tajiri. Maluta goes for a headbutt, but Tajiri kicks Maluta in the hamstring. Maluta with a forearm smash in the corner. Tajiri with a boot to the face of Maluta. Tajiri gets Maluta in the tarantula. Tajiri lands a couple of buzzsaw kicks across the ribs and shoulders of Maluta. Tajiri with a handspring back elbow to Maluta. Tajiri connects with the Pump Kick. Tajiri connects with Lights Out to pickup the victory. After the match, THE Brian Kendrick comes out. Kendrick welcomes Tajiri back to the WWE. Tajiri hasn’t lost a stop. Kendrick says that he’s better now than he was back in the day. Kendrick appreciates the fact that Tajiri with a Cruiserweight Legend. Kendrick kicks Maluta out of the ring. Tajiri spits Green Mist into the eyes of Kendrick. Winner: Tajiri