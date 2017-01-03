John Cena on WWE’s Influx of New Talent, WWE Rookie Talks Wrestlers Being Athletes, Sheamus Works Out with Barrett & Galloway (Photo)

|
John Cena on WWE’s Influx of New Talent
As noted, WWE star John Cena recently spoke with ESPN, and below is what Cena had to say about the influx of new talent in WWE:
WWE Rookie Talks Wrestlers Being Athletes
As noted, WWE recently signed Texas indy wrestler Victoria Gonzalez, and Gonzalez recently spoke with The Corpus Christi Caller-Times. During the interview, Gonzalez had the following to say on the athletic ability of pro wrestlers:
Sheamus Works Out with Barrett & Galloway
WWE star Sheamus, along with former WWE stars Drew Galloway and Wade Barrett recently worked out together at the Hard Nocks gym in Tampa, and Sheamus posted the following Tweet: