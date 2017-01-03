John Cena on WWE’s Influx of New Talent, WWE Rookie Talks Wrestlers Being Athletes, Sheamus Works Out with Barrett & Galloway (Photo)

John Cena on WWE’s Influx of New Talent As noted, WWE star John Cena recently spoke with ESPN, and below is what Cena had to say about the influx of new talent in WWE: “Over the past decade and a half that I’ve been around, the superstar turnover rate has been [high]. I’ve seen maybe three waves of talent come and go. I was just fortunate to be in a group in the turn of the century that was extremely talented, [with the] likes of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar, just to name a few.” WWE Rookie Talks Wrestlers Being Athletes As noted, WWE recently signed Texas indy wrestler Victoria Gonzalez, and Gonzalez recently spoke with The Corpus Christi Caller-Times. During the interview, Gonzalez had the following to say on the athletic ability of pro wrestlers: “It’s more than just being pretty and putting on a small outfit. A lot of people argued with me all the time when I was little about whether a wrestler is an athlete. A wrestler is an athlete. It takes so much skill, so much athletic ability to do these kinds of moves.” Sheamus Works Out with Barrett & Galloway WWE star Sheamus, along with former WWE stars Drew Galloway and Wade Barrett recently worked out together at the Hard Nocks gym in Tampa, and Sheamus posted the following Tweet: The boys are back in town. Sadly, not everyone can be Irish. pic.twitter.com/ARq9f1n48j — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 3, 2017