Interesting Stat on Karl Anderson’s Raw Win, Goldberg on Fighting Kevin Owens, Cena & Nikki on Date Night, Bella Twins Talk Wine (Videos)

Nick Paglino
Interesting Stat on Karl Anderson’s Raw Win

In an interesting piece of trivia, Karl Anderson’s win over Cesaro on WWE Raw last night was Anderson’s first televised singles win in WWE.

Goldberg on Fighting Kevin Owens

Goldberg Tweeted the following response to a fan who wants to see Kevin Owens beat up Goldberg:

Total Divas Preview Videos

Below are Total Divas preview videos for this week, featuring John Cena and Nikki Bella reconnecting on date night, and The Bella Twins expressing interest in the wine business:
