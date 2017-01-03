Spoiler on La Luchadora and Who is Playing the Character on WWE Smackdown

According to PWInsider.com, WWE NXT talent Deonna Purrazzo played the La Luchadora character on WWE Smackdown Live last week, and distracted Becky Lynch during her title match against Alexa Bliss.

Purrazzo is backstage at tonight’s WWE Smackdown tapings, making it likely she will play the character again if it’s used on TV tonight. It should be noted that Purrazzo has yet to sign a full-time WWE deal, so her playing the role now does not mean she will be the one revealed once the character is unmasked.