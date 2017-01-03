Former WWE Announcer Signs With UFC, The Miz Looks To Defend His Intercontinental Championship (Video)

It’s… Grisham

Former WWE announcer and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Todd Grisham will now be working with UFC as an announcer, and will make his debut with the promotion next week.

Grisham made an announcement on his social media accounts earlier today; former ESPN colleague Brett Okamato noted Grisham will start broadcasting in Phoenix, Arizona at UFC Fight Night 15 on Fox Sports 1. Grisham worked for WWE from 2004-11, and has also worked as an anchor on ESPNEWS and hosted the network’s MMA Live show in addition to working as an announcer for Glory kickboxing.

Related: WWE Smackdown Preview: Cena & Styles Contract Signing, Miz Defends IC Title Against Ambrose, Who Is La Luchadora?, Ziggler v Corbin, More

WWE Smackdown Live

The following video features a preview of tonight’s Intercontinental Championship match between The Miz and Dean Ambrose, and a contract signing between AJ Styles and John Cena on Smackdown: