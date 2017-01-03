Murder Charges Dropped Against WWE Hall Of Famer Jimmy Snuka In Court Today

The Allentown Morning Call is reporting Judge Kelly L Banach dropped all charges against WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka earlier today at an unscheduled hearing in Lehigh County court.

The third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges against Snuka were dismissed, after it was determined Snuka’s health was not improving. In August, Snuka’s attorneys and the prosecution asked for the case to be dropped if the judge determined Snuka would not get any better. Snuka reportedly suffers from dementia, and the judge ruled at the time she needed more time to evaluate Snuka’s condition.

Last summer, it was ruled that Snuka was incompetent to stand trial for the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino.

The Morning Call also reported the office of Chief Deputy District Attorney Charles Gallagher issued a statement, possibly hinting at an appeal of the decision, stating:

“We are considering our options and will decide at the appropriate time what actions we will take.”