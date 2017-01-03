Bobby Fish Re-Signs With ROH, Did Goldberg’s Return Help This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Rankings?

Bobby Fish

PWTorch.com is reporting Bobby Fish has re-signed with Ring of Honor; terms of the deal are unknown.

Fish had agreed to dates in 2017 with ROH after his contract ran out last year. Fish reportedly turned deals down from WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA.

WWE RAW

According to NielsenSocial, this week’s WWE RAW social media rankings saw the first episode of RAW in 2017 bring in 175,000 total uniques and 333,000 total interactions, which is a down from last week’s 205,000 uniques and 353,000 interactions.

This week’s RAW, featuring the return of Goldberg, saw 154,000 uniques and 225,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 185,000 uniques and 257,000 interactions last week. Additionally, RAW saw 21,000 uniques and 108,000 interactions on Twitter, which was actually up from 20,000 uniques and 96,000 interactions last week.

Despite the drop in overall activity, WWE RAW ranked second overall for the night in the series and specials category, the second week in a row in that spot.

