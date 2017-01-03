First Inductee For The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Revealed *Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting Diamond Dallas Page is scheduled inducted into the 2017 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE has not confirmed any names so far, and it’s unknown who might be the headliner of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Tickets for the event go on sale next week, so it is possible we could hear an announcement around that time, possibly as soon as the January 9th episode of WWE RAW. Tickets will be on sale for the public on January 13th, with a pre-sale starting on the 11th.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on Friday, March 31st at the Amway Center in Orlando during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

Figure 2 Photo: Watch DDP hit Sting with a Diamond Cutter on WCW Nitro: