La Luchadora Appears Again, Owens Responds To Goldberg, WWE Recruit Jeet Rama Visits The Naina Devi Temple (Video)

La Luchadora

The masked La Luchadora made an appearance again on WWE Smackdown Live, although this week featured two women under the mask.

‘La Luchadora’ faced Becky Lynch tonight, and the conclusion of the match saw a switcheroo, and Alexa Bliss was unmasked as one of the wrestlers. The other woman was likely Deonna Purrazzo, who was backstage at tonight’s tapings and played the character on last week’s show.

It was noted that Purrazzo may be playing the role now, but it does not mean she will be the person under the mask once the character is revealed.

.@BeckyLynchWWE beat #LaLuchadora on #SDLive, and was surprised to find out who was under the mask. And that wasn’t the ONLY surprise! pic.twitter.com/R8knXhFcp7 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

Goldberg

After Goldberg responded to a fan asking for Kevin Owens to fight him, Owens posted the following response, taking a dig at Goldberg:

Ok then! Let’s start. Lesson 1: Putting a microphone in your mouth to take your coat off instead of on the table right next to you is weird. https://t.co/sCfoPtrrci — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 3, 2017

Jeet Rama

The following video features new WWE Performance Center recruit Jeet Rama visiting the Naina Devi Temple during a return trip home to India: