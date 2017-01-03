La Luchadora Appears Again, Owens Responds To Goldberg, WWE Recruit Jeet Rama Visits The Naina Devi Temple (Video)

|
La Luchadora
The masked La Luchadora made an appearance again on WWE Smackdown Live, although this week featured two women under the mask.
‘La Luchadora’ faced Becky Lynch tonight, and the conclusion of the match saw a switcheroo, and Alexa Bliss was unmasked as one of the wrestlers. The other woman was likely Deonna Purrazzo, who was backstage at tonight’s tapings and played the character on last week’s show.
It was noted that Purrazzo may be playing the role now, but it does not mean she will be the person under the mask once the character is revealed.
Goldberg
After Goldberg responded to a fan asking for Kevin Owens to fight him, Owens posted the following response, taking a dig at Goldberg:
Related: Interesting Stat on Karl Anderson’s Raw Win, Goldberg on Fighting Kevin Owens, Cena & Nikki on Date Night, Bella Twins Talk Wine (Videos)
Jeet Rama
The following video features new WWE Performance Center recruit Jeet Rama visiting the Naina Devi Temple during a return trip home to India: